Mizuho Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $40.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.12.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $776,956.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 210,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,147,000 after acquiring an additional 431,990 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 673,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 120,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.