Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,638,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 2,105,661 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

