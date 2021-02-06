Mizuho Trims Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Target Price to $49.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.21.

NYSE MMP opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $60.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

