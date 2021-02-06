Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $1,408,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,464,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,816,490.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $1,913,719.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,361,430.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,455,973.26.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,120,590.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $2,341,600.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,259,464.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,064,430.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $1,286,196.24.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $667,356.48.

Moderna stock opened at $176.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of -108.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $185.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

