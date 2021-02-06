Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 703,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,552. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $708.40 million, a P/E ratio of -125.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

