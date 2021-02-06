Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Buys $935,200.00 in Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,456,469.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $649.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTEM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.