Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7,543.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $204.70 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $246.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.46. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.07.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.