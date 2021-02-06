Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stake Lowered by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

MOH opened at $204.70 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $246.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.