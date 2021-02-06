MonaCoin (MONA) Hits Market Capitalization of $119.91 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $119.91 million and $16.78 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00004520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,361.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.66 or 0.04238376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.80 or 0.00393456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.74 or 0.01153935 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.18 or 0.00466250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00383935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.57 or 0.00239260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022107 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

