Mooncoin (MOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 139% against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and approximately $154.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.60 or 0.00392481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,432,170,421 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

