Morgan Stanley Boosts Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $147.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.33.

Shares of HAE opened at $139.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.80. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $140.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,408,000 after buying an additional 849,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,285,000 after buying an additional 271,109 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $18,566,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Haemonetics by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,384,000 after purchasing an additional 171,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Haemonetics by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 103,899 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

