Morgan Stanley Boosts Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $58.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $181,561.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $299,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $713,981. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,784 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,174 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,447 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

