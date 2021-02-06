Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $293,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,793.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,651.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

