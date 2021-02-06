Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.03. 2,562,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.