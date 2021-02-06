Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $978,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $86.10. The stock had a trading volume of 137,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $86.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

