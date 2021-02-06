Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.2% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

VTV stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average is $111.60. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

