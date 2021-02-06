Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 123 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $943,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,509,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 27,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.02 and its 200-day moving average is $117.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $132.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

