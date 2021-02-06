Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,925,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 223,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,848 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,642 shares during the last quarter.

IJT traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.45. 453,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,853. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.68 and a 12 month high of $129.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

