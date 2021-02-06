Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Cowen

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price raised by Cowen from $183.00 to $216.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSI. MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.60.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $182.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.02. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

