Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Trading 5.4% Higher

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.84. 115,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 232,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $551.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.86 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 707,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 191,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

