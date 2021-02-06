Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) were up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 282,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 449,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moxian stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Moxian as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

