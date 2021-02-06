Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh Sells 2,500 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Walentin Mirosh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00.

NYSE MUR opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Murphy Oil by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,970 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,794 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 919,484 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 810,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,184,000 after buying an additional 488,196 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

