Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

MYOV has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Myovant Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Myovant Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.86.

NYSE MYOV opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,925. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 23.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 153.3% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 9,141.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 70,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 119.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 486,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 265,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

