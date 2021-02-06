Narwhal Capital Management Makes New $248,000 Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 36.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Argus upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

