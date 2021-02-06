Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,785 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 74,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

