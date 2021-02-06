Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.37

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.37 and last traded at $144.91, with a volume of 8928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,807 shares of company stock worth $1,379,049 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

