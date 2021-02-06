National Bank Financial Boosts Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $90.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut Lightspeed POS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.91.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $72.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of -89.49. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $81.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $775,632,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $105,093,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $24,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $24,457,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $15,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

