National Bank Financial Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX)

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

EQX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

