National Bank Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) alerts:

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$170.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.40 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$11.22 on Thursday. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.77 and a 12 month high of C$13.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,246.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.