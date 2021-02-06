National Bank Financial Weighs in on Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$16.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.