National Bank Financial Weighs in on Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$12.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -43.13. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.60 and a 52 week high of C$17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$325.75 million during the quarter.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

