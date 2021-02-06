National Bank Financial Weighs in on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) stock opened at C$2.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. OceanaGold Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.38.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

