National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%.

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $42.21. 427,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.