National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

NYSE NFG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.21. 427,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,848. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

