Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Up 13.3% in January

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 218,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 286,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.61 million, a PE ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 2.21. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

