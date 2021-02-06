Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $14.87.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

