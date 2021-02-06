Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th.

Navios Maritime Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

NYSE:NMM opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $190.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

