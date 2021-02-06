NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 269.50 ($3.52), with a volume of 203004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.50 ($3.18).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. NCC Group plc (NCC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

Get NCC Group plc (NCC.L) alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 236.75 ($3.09).

The company has a market cap of £750.53 million and a PE ratio of 63.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 257.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) Company Profile (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.