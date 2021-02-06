Neblio (NEBL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.84 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Neblio has a market cap of $22.12 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 33% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00003216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00020320 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004020 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,445,692 coins and its circulating supply is 17,042,228 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

