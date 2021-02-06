Needham & Company LLC Increases SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $150.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

SITM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

SiTime stock opened at $131.00 on Thursday. SiTime has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $143.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.08.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $104,239.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $410,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,535,762.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,861 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 1,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

