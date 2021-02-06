Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEM. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.72 ($72.61).

ETR:NEM opened at €59.35 ($69.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 68.43. Nemetschek SE has a 1-year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 1-year high of €74.35 ($87.47).

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

