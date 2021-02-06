Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NSRGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $111.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $122.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter worth $954,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,290,000 after purchasing an additional 143,135 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter worth $50,115,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 353,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

