Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%.

Shares of UEPS opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $265.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Antony C. Ball acquired 69,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $232,344.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 279,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,110,520.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,164,402 shares of company stock worth $4,210,517 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

