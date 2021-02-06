Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.88. Netlist shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,409,952 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Get Netlist alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $164.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.