New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Relic from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

