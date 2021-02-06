New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in FormFactor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FormFactor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FormFactor by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in FormFactor by 271.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. Cowen raised their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

FORM stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $546,698.88. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.