New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 89.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,350,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 30.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,148,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,003,000 after purchasing an additional 964,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 20.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after purchasing an additional 653,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,737,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 21.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,208,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,096 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKU stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $40.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

