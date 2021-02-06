New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 76.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $1,332,026.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,530 shares of company stock worth $4,588,600. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $84.48 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.38.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

