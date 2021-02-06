New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of F.N.B. worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,019 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in F.N.B. by 128.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,912 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,808 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,104,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,464,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 331,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

