New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth $192,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 8,300 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $210,073.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,321.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $356,048.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,233,477. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NX opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

